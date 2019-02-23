AMETEK Inc. (AME)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 4.85B 3.80 777.93M 3.06 23.10 Powell Industries Inc. 467.88M 0.88 4.18M -1.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 16.04% 18.8% 10% Powell Industries Inc. -0.89% -4.5% -3.4%

Volatility & Risk

AMETEK Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Powell Industries Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

AMETEK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Dividends

$0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 0.71% is the annual dividend that AMETEK Inc. pay. Powell Industries Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.04 per share, bundled with 3.13% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMETEK Inc. and Powell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMETEK Inc.’s average target price is $86.75, while its potential upside is 9.26%. Powell Industries Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 average target price and a 13.64% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Powell Industries Inc. looks more robust than AMETEK Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of AMETEK Inc. shares and 67.5% of Powell Industries Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of AMETEK Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Powell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -3.72% -6.03% -10.93% -6.51% -0.98% -2.44% Powell Industries Inc. -9.88% -15.85% -27.73% -23.32% -1.57% -3.84%

For the past year AMETEK Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Powell Industries Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.