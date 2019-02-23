Ami Asset Management Holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Raised by $2.01 Million as Share Price Declined; State Street Has Upped Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Position by $322,371

State Street Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 438,583 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.67 million, up from 432,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 124,562 shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.50% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 03/04/2018 – Dir Moody Sells 804 Of Huron Consulting Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 1% of Huron Consulting; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY EPS $1.05-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Sees FY Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.40; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) by 19.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 143,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 881,697 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.35M, up from 738,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 3.45M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 26.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huron Consulting Group Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Chicago stocks that are driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Chicago Business Journal” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huron Consulting up 6.4% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huron Consulting rallies due to updated guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Leidos, Nomad Foods, Huron Consulting Group, Casella Waste, The Medicines, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $2.06 million activity. EDWARDS JAMES D also sold $36,169 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) on Monday, October 1. The insider MASSARO GEORGE sold $36,677. Roth James H sold $897,464 worth of stock. The insider MOODY JOHN S sold 979 shares worth $48,216. On Wednesday, January 2 the insider LOCKHART H EUGENE sold $4,902.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold HURN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 1.20% more from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust has 0% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Alpha Windward Ltd Company has 11,220 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1,038 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 33,060 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,447 shares. Millennium Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 233,111 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,995 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Limited accumulated 914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) for 479,230 shares. Century Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 219,660 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1302.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 206,170 shares to 9.22M shares, valued at $272.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Finl Services Cp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,214 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,056 shares to 188,871 shares, valued at $49.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,439 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).