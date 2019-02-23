Ami Investment Management Lifted Graham Hldgs Company (GHM) Holding by $1.92 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stake Has Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Company (GHM) by 57.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29 million, up from 5,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 11,008 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has risen 25.12% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 05/04/2018 – GRAHAM CORP – EQUIPMENT DELIVERY FOR ORDERS IS PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Graham Introduce Bipartisan Election Interference Bill; 23/03/2018 – Robert Graham to Highlight Women’s Wear; 12/03/2018 – ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFC East Notes: Eagles, Foles, Graham, Cowboys, Williams; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Graham Hits on Sensitive Topic … Is Facebook a Monopoly?; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 13/03/2018 – WKOW TV: Source: Jordy Nelson out, Jimmy Graham picked up by Packers; 01/05/2018 – Graham Corporation Awarded Contract for CVN-80 Aircraft Carrier

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1098.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 377,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,368 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.86 million, up from 34,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Kinetics Ltd Company accumulated 13,049 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 22 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edmp holds 8.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,893 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gru owns 8,641 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 410,866 shares. Drexel Morgan And has 18,820 shares for 3.74% of their portfolio. M Holding Secs invested 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 48,876 are owned by Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.72% stake. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv owns 0.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,754 shares. 417,151 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co invested in 77,155 shares or 2.21% of the stock. F&V Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.81% or 6,701 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 44,400 shares.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 4,564 shares to 11.97 million shares, valued at $1.55B in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $192.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods (NYSE:CBPX) by 61,191 shares to 74,109 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,041 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.54 million shares or 2.85% more from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd Com reported 609 shares. Amer Int Group holds 0% or 6,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested in 0% or 79,695 shares. Sei Invests holds 9,510 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 93,133 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 52,661 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 333 shares or 0% of the stock. 182,735 are owned by State Street. 272,678 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 32,000 shares. 102,382 are held by Boston Prtnrs. Moreover, Wedge Capital L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 47,797 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 356,500 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 667,934 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105,569 activity. Shares for $97,637 were sold by Glajch Jeffrey on Monday, September 10.

