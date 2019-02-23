Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Since Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 34.91 340.12M -1.89 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 238.40M 8.13 86.27M 3.65 20.53

Demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.19% 20.5% 19.3%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.7 Current Ratio and a 23.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $16.67, with potential upside of 41.87%. On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -19.71% and its consensus target price is $80. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.23% -11.4% -17.43% -37.76% 56.9% 27.81%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has -26.27% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.