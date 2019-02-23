AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparing side by side

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 70.69M 12.75 62.76M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -88.78% -22.1% -13.9%

Volatility & Risk

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 204.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.04 beta.

Liquidity

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 24.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares and 66.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -5.58% -18.32% -20.27% -25.37% -32.09% -28.78%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was more bearish than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.