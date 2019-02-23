Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR (TPXE) Soared 0.27% on Feb 23

Shares of Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR (EPA:TPXE) last traded at 74.82, representing a move of 0.27%, or 0.21 per share, on volume of 14,214 shares. After opening the trading day at 74.49, shares of Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR traded in a close range. Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR currently has a total float of shares and on average sees 4,864 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 67.44 and high of 80.86.

Euronext Paris: Driving France’s Economic Prospects

France is one of Europe’s pride not just in the tourism front but most importantly, in the corporate world. One of the main reasons that Europe is immensely growing as an economy today is France. Its trading relations with Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR and other companies help both sides to grow further. The nation’s economic potentials cannot be undermined especially when they reflect in its own stable equity market.

Euronext Paris in History

Euronext Paris is part of a broader, pan-European stock exchange that stretches in five of the biggest European cities that include Paris, London, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam— the Euronext. It works with Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR as well. Some of the main Euronext indices include the AEX, AScX, CAC 40, Next 150, among others.

The Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Paris Bourse had joined together on September 22, 2000, forming the first pan-European stock exchange. Two years later, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa e Porto (BVLP) had joined the Euronext. The foundation of a bigger, consolidated European stock exchange signifies the efforts of the European Union (EU) to maximize its resources and leverage better growth opportunities. Nearly two decades later and the Euronext continues to live up to its founding principle and mission— to drive the European economy towards meaningful success.

The CAC 40 is the free-float market capitalization-weighted index tracking the top 40 stocks on Euronext Paris. It represents a crucial aspect of the French economy as well as that of the European economy. Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR had to prove its reliability to appear at the market.

Prior to becoming a free-float market capitalization-weighted index on December 1, 2003, the CAC 40 had used to measure stocks based on overall market capitalization. Its name comes from an old automated trading system on the Euronext, CotationAssistéeenContinu.

The Index Steering Committee reviews the components of the CAC 40 every third Friday of March, June, September, and December. During these review dates, the Index Steering Committee limits the weights of each stock at 15%. The top 100 companies in terms of 12-month free-float market capitalization and share turnover are determined every quarter. From these 100 companies, the 40 most significant components are selected to make up the CAC 40.

Euronext Paris by the Numbers

As of the first quarter of 2014, the Euronext already had nearly €3 trillion of market capitalization with more than 1,000 companies.

The CAC 40 had reached an all-time high of nearly 7,000 on September 4, 2000, a few days before the establishment of the Euronext. Meanwhile, it had posted an all-time low of below 900 in January 1988.

The movement on Euronext Paris is in increments of 0.50. Stocks are weighted quarterly using a base value of 1,000, which was determined on December 31, 1987.

The margin requirement is usually 2% while the minimum trade size requirement is one index. As part of the EU, the main trading currency on Euronext Paris is euro.

Euronext Paris is one of the most influential stock exchanges not just in Europe but in the world as well. It boasts with stability and strong, long-term growth prospects. That being said, investing in Euronext Paris is a primary consideration among novice and experienced investors alike. Investors may be interested in Amundi IS Japan Topix ETF-C EUR stocks.

