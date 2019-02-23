Analysts covering All Sports Coin (SOC) look at the 4.44% rise on February 22-23

It was good day for All Sports Coin (SOC), as it jumped by $0.000178272 or 4.44%, touching $0.004189392. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that All Sports Coin (SOC) is looking for the $0.0046083312 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.00650657282159002. The highest price was $0.004285956 and lowest of $0.0038075928 for February 22-23. The open was $0.00401112. It last traded at OKEX exchange.

For a month, All Sports Coin (SOC) tokens went up 10.33% from $0.003797 for coin. For 100 days SOC is down -50.35% from $0.008438. It traded at $0.02081 200 days ago. All Sports Coin (SOC) has 1.50B coins mined with the market cap $6.28M. It has 1.50 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 18/01/2018. The Crypto SOC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.

SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.