Analysts covering ZPER (ZPR) look at the 0.29% rise on February 22-23

It was good day for ZPER (ZPR), as it jumped by $2.97259999999995E-06 or 0.29%, touching $0.0010344648. Top Crypto Experts believe that ZPER (ZPR) is looking for the $0.00113791128 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.00230319701255743. The highest price was $0.0010359511 and lowest of $0.000906643 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0010314922. It last traded at BitZ exchange.

For a month, ZPER (ZPR) tokens went up 10.97% from $0.0009322 for coin. For 100 days ZPR is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.01111 200 days ago. ZPER (ZPR) has 2.05 billion coins mined with the market cap $2.12M. It has 2.05 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 29/03/2018. The Crypto ZPR has proof type and operates under algorithm.

A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem.

ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions.