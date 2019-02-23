Analysts noticed M2O Token (M2O)’s 24 hours decline of -0.94%

It was bad day for M2O Token (M2O), as it declined by $-1.48570000000001E-06 or -0.94%, touching $0.0001559985. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that M2O Token (M2O) is looking for the $0.00017159835 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.000301864450737248. The highest price was $0.000163427 and lowest of $0.0001559985 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0001574842. It last traded at IDAX exchange.

For a month, M2O Token (M2O) tokens went down -43.60% from $0.0002766 for coin. For 100 days M2O is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 35.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/03/2018. The Crypto M2O has proof type and operates under algorithm.

MTO is a crypto mileage financial platform. It provides the users with the tools to exchange their air, rail, and other mileage points with tokens that can later be integrated into the real economy. At MTO, an M20 digital wallet is available for the users to store, monitor, and manage their digital assets, which are linked to the mileage points.

The M20 token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency that represents mileage value. This token can be traded with M20 coins, that consequently can be traded with other currencies, Fiat or Crypto on external Exchanges.