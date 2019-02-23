Analysts noticed PacCoin (PAC)’s 24 hours increase of 5.60%

PacCoin (PAC) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $5.94240000000002E-05 or 5.60% trading at $0.0011201424. According to Global Crypto Experts, PacCoin (PAC) eyes $0.00123215664 target on the road to $0.00224764539469547. PAC last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange. It had high of $0.001121628 and low of $0.0010607184 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0010607184.

PacCoin (PAC) is up 10.25% in the last 30 days from $0.001016 per coin. Its down -15.33% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001323 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PAC traded at $0.00352. PAC has 536.98 million coins mined giving it $601,496 market cap. PacCoin maximum coins available are 100.00 billion. PAC uses X11 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 12/11/2013.

Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks.