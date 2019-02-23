Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 0.00 20.73M -0.38 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 30.02M 7.05 33.92M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -70.2% -61.8% ChromaDex Corporation -112.99% -77.8% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.2 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 17.7% respectively. 5.17% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -8.3% -17% -19.23% -48.53% -41.83% -34.78% ChromaDex Corporation -19.72% -22.97% -25.59% -25.39% -54.4% -51.53%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.