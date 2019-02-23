ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

As Biotechnology companies, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 191.74M 3.73 N/A 1.18 46.66 Quanterix Corporation 33.34M 15.74 30.40M -2.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Quanterix Corporation -91.18% -53.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Quanterix Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 15.97% upside potential and an average price target of $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.7% and 68.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.9% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.21% -0.63% -0.62% -17.28% -18.38% -14.79% Quanterix Corporation 6.51% 14.84% 28.61% 18.88% 14.25% -7.03%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.