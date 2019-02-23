Annex Advisory Services Has Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $662,340; Carret Asset Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 81.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, up from 508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 247.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $935,000, up from 4,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 8.23M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

