Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 109.30M -2.05 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11713.67 15.08M -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -51.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -662.2% -295.8%

Liquidity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.7% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.21% 12.73% 1.64% -12.51% 28.52% -17.14% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 2.12% -7.92% -12.71% -13.24% 140.33% 83.93%

For the past year Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.14% weaker performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 83.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.