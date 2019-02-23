Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 28.69M 8.11 10.99M 0.71 20.96 Lazard Ltd 2.83B 1.52 527.12M 5.98 5.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lazard Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard Ltd, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 38.31% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 18.63% 30.6% 7%

Dividends

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1.1 per share and 7.48% dividend yield. On the other side, $1.73 per share with a dividend yield of 4.74% for Lazard Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lazard Ltd 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Lazard Ltd’s potential upside is 34.25% and its average price target is $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 22.28% and 73.9% respectively. Comparatively, Lazard Ltd has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.8% -4.02% -8.36% -11.16% -9.97% -8.75% Lazard Ltd -12.59% -15.98% -24.07% -33.89% -28.81% -31.56%

For the past year Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was less bearish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.