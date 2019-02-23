Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Lowered Position by $329,850; Symons Capital Management Has Increased Ppl Corp. (PPL) Position by $5.35 Million; Stock Value Rose

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 1,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.44M, down from 12,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 85.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 184,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 399,737 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.70 million, up from 215,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 3.08M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $301.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8,052 shares to 69,856 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).

