Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Tiemann Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; National Investment Services Has Raised Stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) as Valuation Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. (MPAA) by 57.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,487 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903,000, up from 24,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 82,425 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 30.84% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $101.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,517 shares to 12,241 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 11, 2019 : QSR, L, CNA, KMPR, NSP, MCY, DO, NGL, GPRE, GPP, MPAA, GFN – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MPAA Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Presents At The 18th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and e-Commerce Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America to Launch Additional Braking-Related Products at Upcoming Trade Show – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.67, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold MPAA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 7.07% less from 20.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 106,614 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 361 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Sg Capital Mgmt Limited has 3.36% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 1.59 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 5,982 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 12,445 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Earnest Prns Limited holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 97,600 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 46,750 shares. Comerica Bancorporation owns 18,340 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $303,375 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Ferguson Joseph Edwin sold $26,446. $39,540 worth of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) was bought by Whittaker Barbara L. Mirvis Jeffrey P sold $316,469 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Still the Biggest Holding in Buffettâ€™s Portfolio – Live Trading News” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Barely Beats After Warning, Plus AMD & EBAY Report – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Apple (AAPL) – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: PFE, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.