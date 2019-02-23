Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)’s Financial Results Comparing With DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 289.30M 1.06 12.14M 0.35 56.56 DSP Group Inc. 117.44M 2.49 1.96M -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 4.20% 3.6% 2.6% DSP Group Inc. -1.67% -1.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.51. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, DSP Group Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. DSP Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. and DSP Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.33, and a 77.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.3% of DSP Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.8% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares. Competitively, DSP Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Applied Optoelectronics Inc. -4.13% 1.86% -40.42% -53.57% -49.18% -47.81% DSP Group Inc. -8.72% -12.23% -5.49% -7.44% -13.85% -10.4%

For the past year Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than DSP Group Inc.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors DSP Group Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television (CATV), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.