Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 59.05M 7.07 130.91M -4.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -221.69% -41.5% -33.9%

Volatility & Risk

Apricus Biosciences Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.12 which is 212.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 103.91% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 88.3% respectively. 1.6% are Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -5.84% 8.63% -7.43% -29.71% -47.75% -44.84%

For the past year Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Apricus Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.