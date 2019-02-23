Aravive Inc. (ARAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 40.00M 1.50 5.75M -4.54 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 51.49M 58.76 197.61M -2.43 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 14.38% 7.9% 6.9% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -383.78% -31% -26.6%

A 2.11 beta means Aravive Inc.’s volatility is 111.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.2 while its Quick Ratio is 20.2. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.4 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Institutional investors owned 25% of Aravive Inc. shares and 0% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. -13.22% -26.31% -48.49% -61.98% -64.52% -63.71% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -11.27% -11.17% -43.64% -40.33% 3.14% 2.67%

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.