Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

As Asset Management companies, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 958.46M 5.43 35.32M 0.50 43.10 Noah Holdings Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 2.05 22.63

In table 1 we can see Ares Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ares Management Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 3.69% 19.6% 0.7% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 16.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, Noah Holdings Limited has beta of 2.03 which is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ares Management Corporation pays out $1.12 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 4.82%. No dividend is paid out by Noah Holdings Limited

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Ares Management Corporation is $24, with potential upside of 0.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares and 53.9% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation -3.21% -0.05% 2.94% 0.32% 16.15% 8.6% Noah Holdings Limited -4.75% 5.65% 15.38% -24.58% 4.65% 0.19%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation has stronger performance than Noah Holdings Limited

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 9 of the 13 factors Noah Holdings Limited.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.