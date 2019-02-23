Argyll Research Cut Its Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Stake by $40.05 Million; Investec Asset Management North America Decreased Its Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stake by $2.19 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 50.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 68,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 66,586 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 134,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 4.81 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 11.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.86M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311.94 million, down from 12.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 3.47M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 43,849 shares to 99,989 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 118,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 456 shares. Meeder Asset has 284 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp reported 27,147 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 187,574 shares. Td Asset Inc has 108,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Associate invested in 0.01% or 11,125 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Apg Asset Nv reported 503,653 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.40 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Anchor Bolt LP holds 1.58% or 976,434 shares.

Another recent and important The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Stocks – Dow Ends Higher as Materials Rally; Fed Set to Continue Pause – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners Is Poised For Massive Growth As NGL Production Soars – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer And Enterprise Products Put Differences Aside For Common Good Of American Energy – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case You’re Wrong About Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2018: Enterprise Products Is a Keeper – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $328,225 activity. $243,600 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by TEAGUE AJ on Monday, December 31. $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by FOWLER W RANDALL on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $673,375 were sold by HACKETT JAMES T on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.55% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 51,995 shares. United Cap Advisers Llc holds 894,742 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 38,397 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 12,260 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 107,907 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 3.02 million are owned by California Public Employees Retirement System. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6.98 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 80,292 shares. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.05M shares. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.03% or 2,817 shares. Dumont Blake Invest Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 1.46 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Lc. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability holds 44,264 shares. Cullinan reported 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Vantage Inv Partners Ltd holds 0.57% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 313,382 shares.