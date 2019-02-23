Arista Networks (ANET) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $345,800; Advisor Partners Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,283 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.32 million, up from 96,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 74.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $810,000, up from 1,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.97. About 746,430 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 4.51% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,354 shares to 13,968 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 59,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,729 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings.