Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Since Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 36.65 29.21M -0.68 0.00 BioTime Inc. 5.23M 30.16 72.97M -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4% BioTime Inc. -1,395.22% -54.6% -51%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.99 beta means Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioTime Inc. is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.17 is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 275.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.6% and 44% respectively. 2.6% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2% BioTime Inc. -9.09% -18.3% -27.6% -25.08% -29.39% -20.2%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 271.2% stronger performance while BioTime Inc. has -20.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.