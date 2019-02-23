Arsanis Inc. (ASNS)’s Financial Results Comparing With RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

This is a contrast between Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis Inc. N/A 0.00 44.86M -3.14 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 9.00M 24.59 41.55M -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arsanis Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis Inc. 0.00% -103.8% -70.8% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -461.67% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Arsanis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.06% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Arsanis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.84% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arsanis Inc. -7.46% 160.87% 101.12% -80.12% -73.33% -71.79% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -17% -15.9% -5.55% -3.99% 41.01% 35.8%

For the past year Arsanis Inc. had bearish trend while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Arsanis Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.