Arvinas Holding Company LLC (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Arvinas Holding Company LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Holding Company LLC 13.46M 46.28 233.06M -7.47 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1.77M 8.22 4.35M -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arvinas Holding Company LLC and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arvinas Holding Company LLC and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Holding Company LLC -1,731.50% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -245.76% -734.3% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arvinas Holding Company LLC is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Arvinas Holding Company LLC is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arvinas Holding Company LLC and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 6%. Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Comparatively, 58.15% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0.83% -8.14% 0% 0% 0% 6.23% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -4.28% 1.7% -1.65% -33.95% -28.69% -55.36%

For the past year Arvinas Holding Company LLC has 6.23% stronger performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Arvinas Holding Company LLC beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.