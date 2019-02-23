As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Its Position by $615,324; Beacon Financial Group Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $810,600; Stock Value Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 56.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $480,000, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 5.02 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 13,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,176 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75M, up from 31,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 11,563 shares to 111,796 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,672 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 6,310 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 127,785 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Broderick Brian C reported 4,804 shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Essex Invest Management Co Ltd Liability Company reported 102,590 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisors Ok has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,615 were reported by Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Company. Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 56,773 shares. Ims Capital Management holds 0% or 753 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited reported 101,086 shares. Adirondack Company, New York-based fund reported 3,893 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Renaissance Investment Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,975 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 95,340 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 the insider MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480. Le Peuch Olivier had sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc, which manages about $279.89 million and $111.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 6,851 shares to 19,923 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.60M shares. Waters Parkerson Llc holds 0.04% or 5,029 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sit Invest Associates holds 0.99% or 408,500 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.63% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Univest Of Pennsylvania accumulated 40,419 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 31,968 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Braun Stacey Assoc owns 113,676 shares. 229,573 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Hartford Mgmt Communication holds 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 185,046 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 13,631 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested in 18,555 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Smithfield Tru owns 28,332 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust has 39,864 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $21.78 million activity. 42,450 shares were sold by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $3.82 million. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12.