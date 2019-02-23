As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shares Declined, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Stake by $721,990; Abner Herrman & Brock Trimmed Netflix Com (NFLX) Holding as Shares Declined

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 41.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, down from 20,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $363.02. About 7.09M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,867 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.17 million, down from 246,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $967.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,271 shares to 306,777 shares, valued at $27.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 47,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Torray Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.72% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 101,014 shares. Notis accumulated 5,825 shares. Piedmont holds 122,160 shares. Capital Sarl reported 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0.66% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Logan Mgmt owns 17,444 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.15% or 482,652 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 126,354 shares. Capital reported 5.07M shares. Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 287 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & Trust Communications has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parsec Financial reported 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.96% or 439,101 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Lc owns 34,012 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru owns 1,166 shares. Parsec Finance Mngmt reported 699 shares. Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 799 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 211,416 shares. Boston Advisors reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). One Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,499 shares. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 32,382 shares. Washington-based Washington Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,900 shares. Macroview Management Ltd Llc reported 10 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,525 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce holds 8,280 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 276,793 shares. Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,800 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 insider sales for $150.25 million activity. Another trade for 387 shares valued at $115,280 was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. 63,147 shares valued at $15.23M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Monday, December 24. $899,150 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20 million.