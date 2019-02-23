As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Stock Declined, Holder Cls Investments Cut by $387,629 Its Holding; Cambridge Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $698,625 as Stock Value Declined

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 11.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, down from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, down from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 26/03/2018 – Apple to delay release of iPhone SE 2 in India due to government restriction, sources say; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 13 sales for $107.07 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $608,539. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607. On Thursday, November 1 Rencher Bradley sold $2.94M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 12,000 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 13,804 shares were sold by Morris Donna, worth $3.45 million on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications has 0.58% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kames Capital Public holds 87,404 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 957 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 603 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 8,689 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Cap LP holds 7.6% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 54,000 shares. Gam Ag owns 33,664 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth has invested 0.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company has 128,500 shares for 5.1% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Llc reported 369,710 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 853 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 70,000 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duquesne Family Office Lc has 267,330 shares.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 140,332 shares to 216,277 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 58,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on March, 21. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $614.53 million for 51.37 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

