As Amag Pharmaceuticals Ord (AMAG) Shares Declined, Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Boosted Position; Cullinan Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $865,895

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Ord (AMAG) by 288.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 22,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,937 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $599,000, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 387,253 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has risen 26.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatmen; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Sandoz Will Pay a Royalty on Sales of Generic Version of Feraheme to AMAG; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Raises 2018 View To Rev $540M-$580M; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $540 MLN – $580 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – IF SANDOZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL BY A CERTAIN DATE, SANDOZ MAY LAUNCH GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME ON JULY 15, 2021, OR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 18 Days

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 25.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,785 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32M, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 1.68M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold AMAG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.08 million shares or 0.64% less from 43.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 40,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Limited Co Il accumulated 1,796 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc accumulated 283,719 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 15,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jbf owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 16,210 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 4,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 64,100 shares. 66,167 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 0.12% stake. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Northern Tru Corporation owns 470,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Knott David M holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $508.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Ord (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6,600 shares to 47,436 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investment Group by 537,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,809 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Ord.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $22.29 million activity. 19,731 shares were sold by Sieving Charles E, worth $3.55M. $1.32 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by CUTLER PAUL I. Pimentel Armando Jr also sold $6.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. Shares for $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. $3.25 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by ROBO JAMES L.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 8,985 shares to 364,958 shares, valued at $31.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,706 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

