As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Sns Financial Group Has Increased by $2.11 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Held by Strategic Advisors Llc

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 242 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39M, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 170% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 1,054 shares as the company's stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35 million, up from 620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Was Amazon's Q4 A Game-Changing Thesis? The Street Debates (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga" on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon: Unappreciated International Segment Turning The Corner – Seeking Alpha" published on January 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "After-Hours Earnings Report for January 31, 2019 : AMZN, AFL, EW, MCK, YUMC, AJG, SYMC, EMN, PKI, OTEX, CPT, FBHS – Nasdaq" on January 31, 2019.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $417.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,942 shares to 7,444 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,708 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. $27.69M worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. The insider Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M. $2.31M worth of stock was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock. On Thursday, November 15 Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,929 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

