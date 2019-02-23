As American International Group (AIG) Market Valuation Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Lakeview Capital Partners Stake in At&T (T) Has Raised by $474,276 as Market Value Declined

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 14,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68 million, up from 65,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 6,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.35 million, up from 244,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 4.93 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $337.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,868 shares to 41,036 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,653 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, AIG, CareDx, Coca-Cola, General Dynamics, Harvard Bio, LogMeIn, TrueCar, WorkDay and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG Q4 hurt by market decline, catastrophes, loss reserve development – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Global Head of Accident & Health – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Viewpoint: Why insurance should cover adoption, surrogacy costs – Washington Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Colonial Pipeline sues insurance giant AIG for $10M over 2016 disaster – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

