As Anheuser (BUD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Decreased Position by $2.50 Million; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 46.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 28,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,480 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, down from 61,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.04. About 3.28 million shares traded or 88.45% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 14,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.31M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 511,433 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,770 shares to 588,595 shares, valued at $25.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 48,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,746 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 16.60 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 7,373 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim Company has 0.51% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Delta Asset Management Ltd Company Tn accumulated 1,040 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 4,420 shares. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 6,308 shares. Ellington Management Gru Llc reported 4,500 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 551,334 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.03% or 12,140 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 0.21% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 79 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,975 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).