As At&T (T) Share Value Declined, Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Boosted Its Position by $435,765; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $397,256

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,016 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345,000, down from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 1.55M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 129.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $786,000, up from 10,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.81% or 61,910 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.16% or 27,493 shares. Park Avenue Lc invested in 78,803 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 22,415 shares. 2.21M are owned by Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested in 381,888 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 764,802 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. M&R Cap Mgmt has 0.99% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 135,471 shares. Uss Management Limited invested in 277,609 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York invested in 42,350 shares. West Oak Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1,200 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12.34M shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.49% or 798,008 shares.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 29,016 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 59,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,256 shares, and cut its stake in Etfs Tr.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $488.43 million and $223.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,553 shares to 15,367 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $782,168 was sold by Bell John R.. LINDSAY JOHN W sold $2.10 million worth of stock. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia holds 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 4,017 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.44M shares stake. Moreover, Clinton has 0.15% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 66,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Dupont Mgmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 57,589 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Girard Limited owns 268 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 4,675 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has 97,239 shares. Oakworth invested in 711 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 87,200 shares.

