As Autodesk (ADSK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased by $7.53 Million Its Holding; Shell Asset Management Co Has Upped Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 62,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 62,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 4.64 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 5.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 48,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.16 million, down from 843,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.51. About 948,765 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $55.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad An (NYSE:YPF) by 5.49 million shares to 28.47 million shares, valued at $439.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Resh Corp C (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Cons Edison (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 224.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. 5,001 shares valued at $783,907 were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M on Wednesday, August 29.