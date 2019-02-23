As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Declined, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Position by $423,450; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $9.05 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.25 million, down from 210,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 1.61 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 95,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 98,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 966,743 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 insider sales for $50.26 million activity. Albinson Brock had sold 3,345 shares worth $482,851 on Friday, August 31. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. Ayala John had sold 12,043 shares worth $1.74 million. $736,301 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by JONES JOHN P III. $166,189 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by McGuire Don.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc owns 28,241 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 1,335 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 8.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 50 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,185 shares. 21,661 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. South State Corporation reported 53,720 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 34,000 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 7,108 shares or 0.72% of the stock. First Foundation has 1,552 shares. Sunbelt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,818 shares. Benedict Advsrs Inc holds 27,229 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 4.22% or 73,840 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 33,110 shares to 253,373 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 10,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,573 were reported by Quantum. Profit Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 2,535 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Company. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 871,941 shares. First Mercantile Communications reported 1,070 shares stake. Moors & Cabot accumulated 6,368 shares. Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,399 shares. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,946 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has 69,072 shares. Natixis stated it has 91,086 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs reported 265,469 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 183,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

