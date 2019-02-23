As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Its Stake by $565,700; Ashmore Wealth Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position as Valuation Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc sold 98,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286.62M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 11,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.64 million, up from 471,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 2.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – Bank Of New York Mellon Buys New 1.9% Position in Aptiv; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Joins TruSight as Key Investor and Client to Transform Third-Party Risk Management; 29/05/2018 – 93SJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 9,230 shares in its portfolio. Century Incorporated reported 6.64M shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp owns 252,314 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd invested in 0.01% or 8,701 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Assetmark Inc invested in 11,217 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability stated it has 8,668 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 599,167 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,287 shares. Tompkins reported 377 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Llc holds 4,719 shares. Cue Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 11,175 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.43% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 95,596 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Finance Mgmt has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner And Bass owns 143,032 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,044 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 124,977 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com owns 76,104 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt owns 67,712 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 61,021 shares. Private Tru Com Na holds 66,931 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Incorporated holds 5.31% or 54,215 shares. Moon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hgk Asset Management Inc has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 93,626 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 378,838 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 13,981 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.