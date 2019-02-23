As Bank Of Nova Scotia/The (BNS) Share Value Declined, Van Eck Associates Has Increased Its Stake; Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Declined

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.56 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia/The (BNS) by 10.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45 million, up from 67,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 511,433 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 239,247 shares to 236,937 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,744 shares, and cut its stake in Consol Energy Inc.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc invested 7.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ifrah Financial Services accumulated 16,757 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).