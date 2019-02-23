As Best Buy Com (BBY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $447,330 as Stock Value Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (BBY) by 16.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 12,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,426 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 75,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Best Buy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 2.31M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 262,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.99M, down from 277,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 2.12 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 4 Stocks Could Hike Dividends In March – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Boeing (NYSE:BA) And More – Benzinga” published on February 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Best Buy opens fifth Twin Cities Teen Tech Center in St. Paul (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Athletic Stocks That Could Run Higher – Investorplace.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy: A Retail Titan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

