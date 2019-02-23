As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Declined, Mercer Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Stake; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Raised Stake by $2.40 Million

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 16.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 74,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,279 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.95 million, up from 450,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 3.19 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 93.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23,000, down from 785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold WY shares while 292 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 544.04 million shares or 1.95% less from 554.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Point Partners Ltd Co owns 10,708 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset invested in 0.03% or 6,436 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 42,177 shares. Marathon Cap Management invested in 0.18% or 14,248 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 11,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reinhart Prns holds 2.84% or 974,132 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wendell David Assoc Inc has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 9,088 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Earnest Lc holds 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 402 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability has 33,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5.47 million are held by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 791,689 shares.

More recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Weyerhaeuser, SM Energy, Independence Realty Trust, Las Vegas Sands, Sturm, Ruger, and Saul Centers â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019. Also Zacks.com published the news titled: “Weyerhaeuser (WY) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Wood Market Gets Ready For Spring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $210,526 activity.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $14.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 569,681 shares to 483,257 shares, valued at $54.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 87,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,296 shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $497.30 million activity. 7,150 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack.