As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $303,525 as Market Valuation Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,338 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.77 million, down from 199,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 14.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 583,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $167.26 million, down from 4.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 15,002 shares to 115,351 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,009 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 26,578 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $224.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holding Ag (Adr) (RHHBY) by 93,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. Shares for $209,025 were sold by BURNS M MICHELE. 68,308 shares were sold by Tan Irving, worth $3.24 million. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million on Friday, November 23.