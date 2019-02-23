As Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) Valuation Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Has Increased by $398,940 Its Stake; Summit Securities Group Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $1.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 16.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 6,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76 million, up from 38,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 137,959 shares traded or 69.46% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 13.81% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 204.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 80,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,361 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.55M, up from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 12.51M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 22,230 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 87,577 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.2% stake. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jefferies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 50,499 shares. Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Capital Invests Limited Co owns 210,000 shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. 17,652 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Paragon Capital Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 20,685 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.08% or 17,955 shares. Skba Ltd Company reported 1.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Howe Rusling invested in 75 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co reported 92,649 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 329 shares.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $255.26 million activity. $1.00M worth of stock was sold by Trezise Scott on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $254.40M were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.