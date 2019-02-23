As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Has Lifted Its Stake; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Declined While Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Position by $4.71 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 60.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 54,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.11 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $78.18. About 610,512 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 40.43% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 08/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS FIRST IND IN LATE 2019/EARLY 2020, AND CAPACITY FOR SUSTAINED PIPELINE OF ONE OR MORE CNS INDS PER YEAR THEREAFTER; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 72.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 47,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $119.87. About 1.29M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 5.82% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $300,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.55, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ALNY shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 86.92 million shares or 5.57% less from 92.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Group Inc accumulated 25,182 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 4,182 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 182,535 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 44,214 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Co holds 49,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 15,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,394 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 69,674 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Group accumulated 3,035 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, Indiana-based fund reported 29,826 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co holds 0.1% or 30,620 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $223.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (Call) (NYSE:BID) by 9,600 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (Put) (URE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $479,434 activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8. Melone Anthony J. bought $580,610 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, October 23. 2,451 shares valued at $279,310 were sold by GARRISON ROBERT E II on Wednesday, August 29.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $396.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 474,035 shares to 222,965 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CCI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 377.74 million shares or 1.71% less from 384.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vigilant Lc invested in 700 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 100,569 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation accumulated 5.33M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 846,642 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 2,462 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Redmond Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.24% or 5,390 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Advisor Partners Lc owns 6,475 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 0.38% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 27,029 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 396,273 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,597 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0.02% or 3,578 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 2.90 million shares.