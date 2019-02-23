As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Lowered Stake by $426,972; As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 5,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,586 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.53M, down from 63,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.56M, down from 373,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $235.55. About 132,501 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $33.52 million activity. The insider Hourican Kevin sold 8,564 shares worth $642,300. 14,229 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Bisaccia Lisa. Boratto Eva C sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. Denton David M sold $2.02 million worth of stock.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 02/20: (OSPN) (GRMN) (DVN) Higher; (OMI) (SNNA) (CVS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: CVS Battles Headwinds and Tilray Enters the US Hemp Market – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen’s Aimovig reportedly excluded from CVS plans – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: CVS, NVTA and HSIC Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exchange Cap Mngmt invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strs Ohio reported 635,956 shares stake. Fagan owns 14,365 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.12% or 156,199 shares. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). St Germain D J owns 212,237 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 444,000 shares. Cap City Trust Fl has invested 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone reported 93,000 shares stake. Cullinan Associates, Kentucky-based fund reported 90,915 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 47,779 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.19% stake. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.32M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 18 investors sold TDY shares while 87 reduced holdings. only 41 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 0.06% more from 28.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout Invs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Walleye Trading Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 5,105 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 264,928 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) owns 2,987 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 6,615 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 174,837 shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 62,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 25,860 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc holds 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 3,500 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has 53,015 shares. 113,089 are owned by Prudential. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 15,178 shares.

More recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Robert Mehrabian to be named Executive Chairman; Al Pichelli as CEO – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” on February 08, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Research Report Identifies NRG Energy, Hudson, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Bitauto, Mammoth Energy Services, and Teledyne Technologies with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.