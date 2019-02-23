As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Founders Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $416,788; Focused Wealth Management Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $2.27 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 160.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 51,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 32,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, up from 87,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamco Et Al has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbf Capital Limited Co reported 34,800 shares. Lehman Financial Resource owns 4,610 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). World Asset Mgmt reported 104,451 shares. Salient Trust Lta has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 121,555 shares. 28,144 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 121,941 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 11.19M shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,639 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore holds 0.14% or 3,322 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,045 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability reported 26,936 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $106,500 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. 47,733 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M worth of stock or 29,192 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $293.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 89,462 shares to 4,752 shares, valued at $131,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Corpor Hi Yld Fd I (HYT) by 249,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,678 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company has 105,741 shares. 93,447 are held by Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated. 258,334 are owned by South State. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,441 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Florida-based Professional Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 96,628 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 1.75 million were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 312,579 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset invested in 1.61M shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 361,038 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 20,716 shares. Rfg Advisory Limited Company has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.37% or 82,099 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.