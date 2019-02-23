As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Valuation Declined, Creative Planning Has Decreased by $860,356 Its Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Value Declined, Shareholder White Elm Capital Trimmed by $572,700 Its Stake

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 30,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $135.00 million, down from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 3.47M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.91 million, down from 162,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 13.07 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 10,000 shares worth $250,000. $261,900 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was bought by FOWLER W RANDALL. HACKETT JAMES T also sold $673,375 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Monday, November 5.