As Ericsson (ERIC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreased Holding by $22.43 Million; Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Holder Stoneridge Investment Partners Increased Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) by 744.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 34,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,652 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02M, up from 4,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 2.07 million shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 55.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.07 million, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 6.17 million shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 40.48% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.48% the S&P500.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 168,616 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $31.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 159,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $350,489 activity. The insider WATERS RONALD V sold $256,565.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Prtnrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 19,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 26,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Invest reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 266,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 50,000 were reported by Weitz Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co holds 485 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 44,595 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,588 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,445 shares stake. Sandy Spring State Bank invested in 0.11% or 26,328 shares. Washington-based Saturna Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 4,606 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).