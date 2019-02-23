As Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) Share Value Rose, Dynamic Capital Management LTD Increased Holding by $1.93 Million; As Neenah (NP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Lowered Its Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 73.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $134,000, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 63,229 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 28.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 459.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 20,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 24,795 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36 million, up from 4,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 02/05/2018 – Express Scripts 1Q Adj EPS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA’S HEADQUARTERS IN BLOOMFIELD, CONNECTICUT, TO BECOME HEADQUARTERS FOR COMBINED CO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Express Scripts Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRX); 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CO’S SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 36% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO ESRX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 01/05/2018 – SNY, REGN CITE `MORE AFFORDABLE` EXPRESS SCRIPTS PATIENT ACCESS; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 08/03/2018 – The $54 billion Cigna-Express Scripts deal is the latest move in an industry aiming to tackle soaring healthcare costs; 03/04/2018 – Express Scripts Names Ron Guerrier Chief Information Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Capital Gp has invested 0.22% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation invested in 0.98% or 1.21M shares. 72,625 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc. Twin Securities Inc stated it has 11% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd has 53,250 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,565 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.72% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 14,008 shares. Advisors Limited Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 412 shares. British Columbia Invest Management invested in 0.14% or 138,998 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Clear Harbor Asset Lc holds 0.08% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) or 4,101 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 11,238 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts holds 0.52% or 11.84M shares. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.14% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59M and $74.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,680 shares to 3,120 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 50,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,944 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $557,975 activity. Shares for $714,480 were sold by Wood Stephen Michael. 950 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares with value of $66,918 were sold by Benz Noah Samuel. Duncan Matthew L sold $121,290 worth of stock or 1,866 shares. $140,398 worth of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was sold by Schwinn Armin. 278 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares with value of $25,548 were sold by Brownlee Larry Newton.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Short Dur Diversif (EVG) by 128,145 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $49.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I (NYSE:LEO) by 131,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Income Trust Inc Bkt (BKT).

