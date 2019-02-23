As Facebook (FB) Share Value Declined, Holder Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Mathes Company Holding in Home Depot (HD) Trimmed by $362,250 as Stock Price Declined

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 39.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook has always been one big swindle; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Facebook boosts users’ data control; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK ROLLING OUT BACKGROUND INFO FEATURE FOR NEWSFEED IN US; 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Lobbying Executive Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 03/04/2018 – Facebook takes down accounts used by Russian troll farm

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 58.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,921 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested in 5,430 shares. Welch Limited Liability Corporation holds 143,902 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.5% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Legacy Private Tru has 0.4% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,192 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 30,544 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd owns 3,143 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn accumulated 0.37% or 21,114 shares. Lvw Lc holds 2,105 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cornerstone Advsr reported 104,600 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Buckhead Management Lc invested 2.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinebridge Investments L P, New York-based fund reported 158,040 shares. Amer Asset Inc stated it has 2,781 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. Kadre Manuel bought $169,330 worth of stock. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. The insider Campbell Ann Marie sold 13,457 shares worth $2.32 million. Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of stock. 250 shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M., worth $42,405 on Wednesday, November 21.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. On Wednesday, September 26 Stretch Colin sold $123,218 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,105 shares worth $6.06M. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $813,248. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $106.35M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,536 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Graham Cap Management Lp stated it has 20,909 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,520 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc owns 440 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,317 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,163 shares. Parus Finance (Uk) owns 497,758 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability holds 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 33,310 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has 1,279 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Girard invested in 0.8% or 27,365 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Teewinot Advisers Lc invested 6.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

