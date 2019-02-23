As Facebook (FB) Stock Declined, First Foundation Advisors Has Boosted Position; Financial Advisory Service Increased Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 117,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 727,162 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.59 million, up from 609,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’

Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 4,488 shares to 9,152 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,202 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity.